Larsen & Toubro on Monday stated that its water and effluent treatment business has secured orders worth about ₹2,500 crore from the Tumakuru Industrial Township under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC).

The company also said it has received repeat orders from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board. The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank. The work will involve the design and construction of 38 km of road along with storm water drains, cross drainage structures, potable and recycled water supply systems, sewerage and an effluent collection network.

Scope of work

The scope of work will also include a power distribution system including street lighting, 7 MLD water treatment plant, 3 MLD sewage treatment plant, 2.5 MLD common effluent treatment plant, service reservoirs and an Integrated Command & Control Centre building including operation & maintenance of the complete system for four years.

The orders from TWAD Board are to provide underground sewerage scheme works at Coimbatore and involves implementation of house service connections, sewerage network, pumping main, road restoration works and pumping and lift stations across Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur areas to serve a population of about 3 lakhs upon completion, the company said in a statement.

The programme envisages development of land to promote industries, residential areas, commercial complexes and logistic hubs covering a total of 1,750 acres. It also includes green cover development of 80 acres at Tumakuru and the project is part of the Government’s flagship program of ‘Development of Industrial Corridors’ under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust, the company added.

