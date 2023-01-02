Addressing the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) employees, S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, said that the emerging business models of the company including Green Energy, Data Centres, EduTech and SuFin should be pursued with vigour.

Pointing out digital disruption and meta verse as the most pertinent themes of 2022, Subrahmanyan said that technology-driven solutions have come to the fore offering greater connectivity, speedier transactions, and instant resolutions.

The Indian multinational conglomerate has the highest-ever order backlog with key projects including the world’s largest solar and related transmission facilities for the futuristic and visionary NEOM City in Saudi Arabia, seventh development phase of the Pipeline Replacement Projects in addition to three offshore packages from Saudi Aramco, Panipat Refinery Expansion (P-25) Project to enhance refining capacity from 15 to 25 MMTPA and construction orders for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Further, Subrahmanyan stated that talent management will be key to growth. Talent acquisition is important but retaining good talent is even more critical by creating an enabling environment.

Net-zero company

The company targets to achieve water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040.

Subrahmanyan said that the company’s focus will remain on green supply chain management, circular economy and biodiversity conservation. The company saved 150 million kWh of energy and avoided emissions of 47,000 tCO2e in 2022.