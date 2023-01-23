The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has received a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in West Bengal.

“The renewables arm of the Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business has received a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5 MW solar power plant in south-western part of West Bengal,” the construction major said in a statement.

The State Undertaking, which is implementing this project with financing from a foreign development bank, has awarded this package on an international competitive bidding basis, it added.

Furthermore, in the central-western part of Uttar Pradesh, the company has received an order to undertake works for the development of power distribution infrastructure under the Revamped Reforms-Linked Distribution Scheme (RDSS). The scope includes loss reduction work, including GIS asset mapping, the company said.

In the overseas market, L&T has secured an order to implement the electrical system along with the associated civil and instrumentation works for an energy company in the Middle East.

Buildings & Factories

The Buildings & Factories business of L&T has secured an order from Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital to construct a state-of-the-art 600-bed super specialty hospital at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

“The scope of work in this brownfield project includes turnkey construction of a total of 7.3 lakh sq ft in two phases. Phase 1 is to be completed in 23 months and Phase 2 in 17 months, with a 3-month gap between both phases for shifting and demolishing existing buildings.