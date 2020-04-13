L&T Construction bags EPC orders

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured three Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) water management orders from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC).

The contracts are for ‘Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer of water supply systems in Hubballi – Dharwada, Kalaburagi and Belagavi a continuous (24x7) pressurized water supply, the company said. The World Bank primarily funds the projects. The order size is estimated to be in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore.

The projects aim to deliver continuous pressurized water supply (24X7) to consumers and achieve target NRW (Non-Revenue Water) by reducing losses through the development of suitable water infrastructure and utility improvements. The projects are designed to deliver water to about 29 lakh people.

The scope of this project covers design and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants, overhead service reservoirs, raw/clear water transmission and distribution pipelines, ground-level storage reservoirs, pump houses, meter installation at house connections and other associated electromechanical, instrumentation & automation works including operation and maintenance.

The business has secured another EPC order from the Tiruchirappalli City Corporation to ‘Provide an Underground Sewerage scheme to added areas of Tiruchirappalli City Corporation Phase III.’ The scope of the project includes laying of sewer pipelines, construction of RCC manholes, pumping and lifting stations and providing sewer connections to households. The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T a few months back bagged orders in UAE and cities like Pune.