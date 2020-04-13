L&T Construction bags EPC orders

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured three Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) water management orders from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC).
The contracts are for ‘Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer of water supply systems in Hubballi – Dharwada, Kalaburagi and Belagavi a continuous (24x7) pressurized water supply, the company said. The World Bank primarily funds the projects. The order size is estimated to be in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore.
The projects aim to deliver continuous pressurized water supply (24X7) to consumers and achieve target NRW (Non-Revenue Water) by reducing losses through the development of suitable water infrastructure and utility improvements. The projects are designed to deliver water to about 29 lakh people.
The scope of this project covers design and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants, overhead service reservoirs, raw/clear water transmission and distribution pipelines, ground-level storage reservoirs, pump houses, meter installation at house connections and other associated electromechanical, instrumentation & automation works including operation and maintenance.
The business has secured another EPC order from the Tiruchirappalli City Corporation to ‘Provide an Underground Sewerage scheme to added areas of Tiruchirappalli City Corporation Phase III.’ The scope of the project includes laying of sewer pipelines, construction of RCC manholes, pumping and lifting stations and providing sewer connections to households. The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T a few months back bagged orders in UAE and cities like Pune.
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...