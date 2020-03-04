L&T Construction bags order from Oman

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has bagged a deal from Oman to design and execute a water infrastructure project.

The size of this project is in the range of ₹1,000-2,500 crore, L&T said.

This is a repeat order and has been bagged under international competitive bidding to enhance the Al Dhakhlia Water Transmission System, Phase – II, L&T said in a statement.

The scope of work includes 173 km of pipelines for water transmission with associated civil works, 18 RCC water storage reservoirs, 5 pumping stations with associated mechanical, electrical, control and instrumentation works.