L&T Construction bags orders for various segments

L&T Construction, an arm of L&T has bagged orders in the water and effluent treatment, transportation infrastructure and buildings and factories business.
The company has classified these orders to be in the range of ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore.
In the water and effluent treatment business, L&T Construction won an engineering procurement construction (EPC) order from the West Bengal for water supply to Nandakumar, Chandipur, Nandigram – I & II blocks in East Medinipur district, the company said in a statement. The project is funded by Asian Development Bank.
The project is expected to meet the water demands of 345 villages and 745 habitations in the district.
L&T Construction has also bagged an order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for supplying, laying, testing and commissioning of clear water trunk main of 54 km with associated civil & mechanical works along the eastern route. The project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project is a part of the Phase 3 water supply augmentation of Cauvery Water Supply Scheme, Stage V, planned for the state.
In the Transportation Infrastructure business, L&T Construction has bagged an EPC order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) involving electrification of 1137 track km. The project is a part of the ‘Mission Electrification’ initiative of the Central Government which aims at electrifying the entire Indian Railway Network to reduce the carbon footprint as well as reduce the expenditure on diesel. The scope includes 25 kV overhead electrification, signaling and telecommunication, traction substations and associated civil works in 985 route km of railway lines in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the company said.
L&T Construction is already executing the first EPC contract from CORE for electrification of Delhi-Jaipur section.
It has also bagged another order from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) involving design, procurement and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track on the mainline and ballasted track in the depot in the section between Bandra Kurla Complex station to Aarey Station for Mumbai Metro Line 3 project. With this order, L&T shall be executing the entire track works in Mumbai Metro Line 3 Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor.
The business has secured an add-on order for various packages of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.
In the buildings and factories segment, L&T has won an order for constructing a 300 bedded multi-specialty hospital at Tirupathi. Additionally, various add-on orders have been received by some of the existing projects in the Power Transmission and Distribution (PT&D) and Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HC) businesses, the company said.
