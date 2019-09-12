L&T Construction bags water projects from two states

Bye-bye business, says Ma
The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged two deals from Maharashtra and Odisha.
L&T has classified these projects as significant (which means it is in the range of ₹1,000 to 2,500 crore).
The company said that in Maharashtra, it has got an EPC order for the Gunjawani project piped distribution network, which includes the Narayanpur Lift Irrigation Scheme from Maharashtra’s Krishna Valley Development Corporation-WRD in Pune. The scope includes survey, investigation, design, procurement, construction of gravity mains, installation of pumping system, rising main line, branch lines, automated outlet management system at every 24 Hectare-chak or distribution network up to 3 Hectare-sub chak.
The business has also been mandated to prepare all the relevant documents to form a Water User Association, as per the MMISSF Act 2005 for the command area, to build the capacity of farmers to attain the maximum crop yield, by conducting farmers’ awareness training programs for the effective functioning of the scheme, L&T added.
The project is looking to irrigate 21,392 hectares of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in Taluk Velhe, Bhor and Purandar, by drawing water from the Gunjawani Dam.
In Odisha, L&T has bagged another EPC order from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department to execute two individual rural piped water supply projects in the state’s Jharsuguda district. The projects will cater drinking water to 273 villages in Jharsuguda district.
The aggregate scope of work includes design and construction of two Intake structures, two water treatment plants, 1,745 kilometre of transmission & distribution pipelines, 58 overhead service reservoirs, 9 booster pumping stations and associated electromechanical & instrumentation works, the company said.
Also, an add-on order has been received from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), as a part of Coimbatore underground sewage system project, for the construction of 30.53 MLD STP on EPC basis.
