L&T Construction-led JV bags significant order for desalination plant in Gujarat

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its arm L&T Construction-led joint venture has bagged contract for desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

“The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering and Construction LLC, UAE JV have secured a prestigious contract for a 100 MLD desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation,” L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under “significant” category which ranges between ₹ 1,000 crore and ₹ 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

L&T Construction will be the lead in this project, the company added.

As part of the contract, the JV will operate and maintain the plant for 10 years, post completion.