Companies

L&T Construction-led JV bags significant order for desalination plant in Gujarat

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

A representative image   -  REUTERS

Secures contract for a 100 MLD plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its arm L&T Construction-led joint venture has bagged contract for desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

“The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering and Construction LLC, UAE JV have secured a prestigious contract for a 100 MLD desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation,” L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under “significant” category which ranges between ₹ 1,000 crore and ₹ 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

L&T Construction will be the lead in this project, the company added.

As part of the contract, the JV will operate and maintain the plant for 10 years, post completion.

Published on July 17, 2019
water
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Apollo Hospitals' family mulls stake, asset sales to cut debt