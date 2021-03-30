L&T Construction secures orders worth ₹2,500 cr

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders worth ₹1,000-2,500 crore orders from various businesses.

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an EPC order to construct a new four-lane bridge (parallel to the existing Vikramshila Setu), including approaches across river Ganga on the newly declared NH-131B at Bhagalpur in Bihar. The project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months.

The Water and Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged a design, build and operate order from Municipal Corporation, Amritsar for an EPC contract for building a bulk water supply system. The project is part of the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project and is funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, World Bank Group’s lending arm. The project aims to migrate from rapidly depleting and contaminated decentralised groundwater sources to centralised surface water source to supply potable water to the city to achieve sustainability.

The project is designed to cater to safe and potable drinking water to a 22 lakh population. This is the third drinking water supply project bagged during the year from Punjab.

The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured an order to construct a Commercial Office Space at Gurgaon with a built-up area of 1.2 million square feet. The building comprises four basements, ground and 24 floors. As a part of the sustainable and green design initiatives, the project will be a “3-star GRIHA Rating” certified building upon completion.

The Factories arm of the business has secured an order from a leading Indian paint manufacturer to construct a Paint Manufacturing Plant at Sandila in UP. The scope of work involves civil, structural and piling works.