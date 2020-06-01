L&T constructions to transform healthcare units into Covid-19 facilities

The building and factories business of L&T Construction has transformed established and under-construction healthcare units into Covid-19 care facilities across India.

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro, will build facilities in New Delhi, Champaran and Madhepura in Bihar, Puducherry, Diamond Harbour in West Bengal and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, it said in a statement.

Further, the company added that it has the capability to construct 300 bed hospitals in three to four months and has the capability to turn around under-construction medical infrastructure as well as transform establishments like marriage halls, schools and hotel rooms quickly into isolation wards.

M V Satish, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Buildings, Minerals & Metals), L&T said: “Apart from L&T group’s ₹150 Crore donation to the PM Cares Fund, looking after the welfare of 160,000+ workmen at our various work sites and contributing in cash and kind to several States for welfare, L&T has also provided medical aid worth about ₹40 crore comprising of PPEs, N95 masks, diagnostic kits and other medical equipment. Our hospitals business unit has been empowering several government agencies to build much needed healthcare infrastructure during this pandemic.” This is another contribution from L&T to fight against Covid-19, he added.

Three floors of the L&T-constructed 850-bed super speciality, Safdarjung Hospital, have been converted for the care of Covid-19 patients at the request of MHA. At the request of PWD, Delhi, L&T offered 200 beds of the half-completed 700-bed Indira Gandhi Hospital at Sector 9, Dwarka, as a quarantine facility. Additinally, the entire ground floor and the first floor of the OPD block with 200 beds have been made operational in extremely quick time.

In Bihar, L&T is constructing the Government Medical College with an intake capacity of 100 students per annum and a 500-bed college-affiliated hospital for the Bihar state government. In West Bengal, L&T is designing and constructing a Government Medical College for West Bengal State Government with an intake capacity of 100 students per annum.

As per the request of the State Government, L&T is modifying a block of the medical college into a Covid-19 testing lab. In AIIMS Gorakhpur, L&T is designing and constructing a Government Medical College with an intake capacity of 150 students per annum and a 750-bed Hospital.

Finally, in Puducherry, old hospital and institute buildings have been turned into Covid-19 facilities.