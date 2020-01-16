L&T Defence delivers 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun

L&T has delivered the 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun ahead of schedule.

Flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, L&T Defence is currently executing the ‘K9 VAJRA-T’ 155mm/52 calibre Tracked, Self-Propelled Howitzer Guns program - the largest contract awarded to an Indian private company by the Ministry of Defence, through global competitive bidding. The ‘K9 VAJRA-T’ Howitzer Programme involves the delivery of 100 systems in 42 months with an associated Engineering Support Package (ESP). This package covers spares, documentation and training and Maintenance Transfer of Technology (MToT) to the Army Base Workshop to support the Howitzer regiments throughout their life cycle, the company said.

A.M. Naik, Group Chairman L&T in a statement said, “Our Defence team has once again demonstrated L&T’s engineering and execution prowess in building this most advanced weapon system to the exacting levels of quality while ensuring on time delivery. The Hazira Manufacturing Complex has set various international technology and manufacturing benchmarks and the K9 Vajra is certainly one of them.”