L&T delivers oxygen generating units to hospitals in Surat

As India continues to grapple with Covid, L&T has delivered the first set of two oxygen generating units to hospitals in Surat.

The first set of the 22 oxygen generators are capable of producing 700 litres/minute of oxygen.

The 22 Oxygen Generator Units are being manufactured, assembled and tested at L&T’s Hazira manufacturing complex before being dispatched to hospitals across India.

L&T’s long-term solution is expected to meet the medical-grade oxygen demand to serve hospitals for the next 10-15 years.

SN Subrahmanyan, Managing Director, L&T, said the company recognises the value of bolstering health care systems, not only to save lives during the current health emergency but also to help hospitals to be better prepared to face such exigencies in future.

L&T has also supplied 24 ventilators in South Gujarat to immediately alleviate the shortage of medical equipment. In addition, it had distributed oxygen concentrators to some of its project sites, where labours are residing.

A high percentage of L&T’s workmen across sites have received their first jab.