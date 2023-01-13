L&T Finance Holdings posted a net profit of ₹454 crore for Q3FY23, up 39 per cent on-year on the back of highest ever quarterly disbursements in retail loans.

The lender disbursed ₹11,607 crore of retail loans during the quarter, up 53 per cent on year and 13 per cent on quarter led by growth in segments such as rural business finance, farm equipment and two-wheeler loans.

The retail book grew 34 per cent y-o-y to stand at ₹57,000 crore at the end of December, accounting for 64 per cent of total loans compared with 58 per cent in the previous quarter, the company said in a release.

Growth momentum

Disbursements under rural business finance were at ₹4,281 crore whereas consumer loan disbursements were at ₹1,228 crore, the company said, adding that it also saw sustained growth momentum in home loans and loan against property.

“Our results in Q3FY23 not only highlight our robust business strengths, but also reflect our continued focus on accelerated retailisation, with the retail portfolio mix reaching 64 per cent,” MD and CEO Dinanath Dubhashi said.

Major pillars

The company has recently concluded the sale of its MF business and is progressing well on the retailisation journey consisting of two major pillars — strong retail growth and accelerated sell-down of wholesale portfolio, he said, adding the company has also created adequate provisions to support the accelerated sell-down process.

The wholesale portfolio reduced to ₹31,010 crore as of December 31, down 24 basis points (bps) on year and 18 bps on quarter.

Net interest margin for the company rose 70 bps on year on the back of the shift in the portfolio mix towards retail, the release said.

The board of the company, on Friday, approved the merger of subsidiaries — L&T Finance and L&T Infra Credit with itself to facilitate as simple, unified structure.