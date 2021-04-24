Companies

LT Foods exports snacks brand ‘Kari Kari’ to Australia, UAE

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 24, 2021

Kari Kari is manufactured at the manufacturing facility at Sonepat, Haryana

LT Foods’ joint venture company with Kameda Seika, (Japan’s Rice Crackers Company) has started exporting its snack brand, called Kari Kari, to Australia & UAE.

Introduced in India in January 2020, Kari Kari is a premium, healthy, rice based crunchy snack.

“Kari Kari will now be available at Perth, Sydney & Dubai. The brand will also be distributed through the grocery chain store Aldi in Australia. LT Foods also plans to expand distribution of Kari Kari in GCC and New Zealand markets,” the company said in a statement.

Kari Kari is manufactured at the manufacturing facility at Sonepat, Haryana through indigenously grown and sourced ingredients.

Ritesh Arora – Head India Business said, “At LT Foods, we closely monitor consumer trends & preferences. The modern day consumer is making discerning choices basis which we have expanded our product offerings on the health & convenience platforms. Kari Kari is targeted at the young, health conscious & upwardly mobile consumers, who look for healthier options and are open to experimenting with international flavours.”

He added, “With consumers gravitating towards healthier snacking options, we are extremely bullish on the prospect of Kari Kari both in India & in global markets.”

Published on April 24, 2021

export and import
