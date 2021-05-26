LT Foods Q4 net up 2.38%

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Food processing company LT Foods Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹59.73 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, up 2.38 per cent compared to ₹58.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated total revenues stood ₹1,146.52 crore, down 5.8 per cent compared to ₹1,218.12 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.
For the FY21, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹289 crore, up 45 per cent compared to the previous fiscal. Consolidated total revenues grew by 12.3 per cent to ₹4,686 crore.
The company said that its basmati and other specialty rice business was up by 9 per cent and organic business was up by 51 per cent in FY21. “New products business comprising of products i.e. Daawat Sehat, Daawat Cuppa Rice, Daawat Sauté Sauces, Kari Kari (Japanese Rice Snacks) and Royal Ready to Heat (in US), launched under the health and convenience category was up by 45 per cent in FY21 versus last year,” it added.
Ashwani Arora, CEO & MD, LT Foods, said the company responded to these unprecedented times with agility by prioritising the health and safety of its team members across globe along with ensuring the availability of its products through its global supply chain hubs.
“Despite the challenges, we achieved a healthy all-round performance on our strategic pillars of growth, margin expansion and strengthening of financial metrics aided by our integrated “Farm to Fork “model, strong brand presence across geographies, well entrenched distribution network with global supply chain hubs. We are optimistic on the outlook of the overall business as we progress on our journey of creating strong, progressive, sustainable, profitable and growing consumer business across all geographies,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...