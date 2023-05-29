In a green energy push, Larsen &Toubro has formed a think-tank, L&T Green Energy Council, comprising global leaders.

The council will be responsible for identifying technology trends in green energy, analysing the evolving global policy developments, evaluating emerging business models, and advising on collaborations.

The council will comprise Prof. Eicke R. Weber, Co-President of The European Solar Manufacturing Council and President of the German Energy Storage Association, Bart Biebuyck, who held the position of Executive Director of the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, a prestigious public-private partnership between the European Commission, Hydrogen Europe, and Hydrogen Europe Research; Prof. Christopher Hebling, Director of Hydrogen Technologies at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and a delegate on behalf of Germany in the Executive Committee of the Technology Collaboration Program (TCP) for the Generation and Utilisation of Hydrogen of the International Energy Agency, IEA; and Patrice Simon, Professor at the Université Paul Sabatier, and a member of French Academy of Sciences.

“This council will serve as a powerhouse of expertise and strategic guidance as we strengthen our commitment to building a world-class green energy business. With our country aiming to achieve energy independence by 2047 and reach Net Zero by 2070, we are confident in our ability to make significant contributions to India’s transition towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future,” said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit