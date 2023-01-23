Larsen & Toubro Ltd said on Monday it has won a number of orders in the range of ₹1,000-2,500 crore for its power transmission and distribution business and its building and factories business.

Its power transmission division has received an order to set up a 112.5 mega watt solar power project on a turnkey basis in West Bengal, which is getting finance for the project from a foreign development bank.

In Uttar Pradesh, the company has got an order to set up a power distribution infrastructure under the Revamped Reforms-linked Distribution Scheme.

It also received an order from an energy company in the Middle East to implement the electrical system along with the associated civil and instrumentation works.

The buildings, factories business has secured an order from Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital to construct a 600-bed super-specialty hospital in Mumbai.

