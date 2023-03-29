Larsen & Toubro’s minerals and metals business has secured two orders in the range of Rs 2,500 crore-Rs 5,000 crore from the Vedanta Group, the company said on Wednesday.

One order, for setting up a fertiliser plant for Vedanta Ltd’s subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, on EPC basis, will involve setting up a phosphoric acid and a di-ammonia phosphate plant at Chanderiya, Rajasthan, within the premises of the existing main plant.

The second order is for capacity expansion of the aluminum smelter complex at another Vedanta subsidiary, BALCO in Korba, Chhattisgarh, by 435 kilo tonnes per annum.

The major scope of work involves critical pot shell fabrication, assembly and installation, including civil, structural and equipment installation works.

The L&T minerals and metals business provides complete EPC solutions for the mining, minerals and metals sectors across the globe.