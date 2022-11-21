Engineering marvel Larsen & Toubro has announced that it has hired over 3,000 graduate and post-graduate engineering trainees in FY23. The increase in the number of engineer trainees is a more than threefold increase over the last fiscal’s 1,067 recruits.

“We went to the market to address our additional business requirement and got an overwhelming response from fresh engineers. Over 80,000 applications from pan-India, and it is indeed heartening to note that brand L&T’s aspirational value continues to grow among young engineers.. L&T as a company is expanding rapidly and is presently sitting on a record order book,” said Dr C Jayakumar, Executive Vice President & Head, Corporate Human Resources, at Larsen & Toubro.

Women ahead

The number of female engineers hired has more than quadrupled, from 248 in FY22 to 1,009 in FY23. 30 per cent of the current batch of fresh engineers are women and 75 per cent of the net engineers hired are from the from Mechanical, Civil and Electrical streams. Currently, the company women employees comprise 7.6 per cent of the total workforce at L&T.

The company stated that its initiative WINSPIRE continues to promote the trend of increased female participation within the L&T universe.

