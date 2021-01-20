L&T hits 52-week high on orders win in Bangladesh

The shares of Larsen & Toubro hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after winning a few orders win by L&T Construction for its Power Transmission & Distribution business in Bangladesh.

L&T shares hit a 52-week high of ₹1,392.90 on the BSE. At 12:05 pm L&T was trading at ₹1,382.90, up ₹13.15 or 0.96 per cent. It opened at ₹1,372.90 as against previous close of ₹1,369.75. On the NSE, L&T hit a 52-week high of ₹1,393.05. It was trading at ₹1,383.50, up ₹13.65 or 1.00 per cent.

L&T on Wednesday announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has won a slew of Transmission Line orders in Bangladesh.

The scope of these packages involves Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Extra High Voltage Transmission Lines on turnkey basis, L&T said in a press release.

“As Bangladesh aims to achieve universal electricity access this year, the enhancement of power transfer capacity will improve the reliability and efficiency of the country’s grid and facilitate integrated development of its capital and the economic growth centers. These projects also will give a fillip to the cross-border electricity trade. The recent win strengthens the leadership position of our business that caters to Power Transmission & Distribution and Renewables EPC projects in the region”, said T Madhava Das, WholeTime Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities).