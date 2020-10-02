L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Director MP Naidu retires

MP Naidu, Project Director, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, who was said to be instrumental in the development of Hyderabad Metro Rail, superannuated after a 47-year career.

Naidu, an engineer by qualification, started his career with Hindustan Steel Ltd, where he worked for about 20 years. After joining L&T in 1995, he significantly contributed to the successful completion of several projects including Bengaluru Airport & Delhi Airport Terminal-3, said a company release. He supervised the design and construction of Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) from the L&T side from the very beginning, in 2011, it added.

Naidu was given a warm farewell by the L&T Group and HMRL through a video conference on Thursday, the release said. SN Subrahmanian, L&T Group MD, described him as an invaluable asset for the group.

HMRL MD NVS Reddy said Naidu was his main technical support in executing the most challenging and mega Hyderabad Metro project.