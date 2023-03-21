Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured major contracts in the range of ₹5,000-7,000 crore for its hydrocarbon business from an overseas customer, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based company stated the work comprises engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon offers design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

The company said it is executing a number of domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates in by employing local labour, improving procurement from local vendors, and engaging with local contractors.

