L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags project from Indian Oil Corporation

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has bagged a project from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The deal has been classified in the Rs 2,500-5,000 crore range, the company said.

This engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is aimed at setting up a new 9 MMTPA Atmospheric & Vacuum Distillation Unit (AVU) and allied facilities for Barauni Refinery Capacity Expansion Project at IOCL’s Barauni refinery in Bihar. The capacity of Barauni refinery is being augmented from current installed capacity of 6.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA.

L&T Hydrocarbon is already executing a similar EPCC Project of 9.0 MMTPA CDU & VDU for HPCL Visakh Refinery as a part of Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP). CDU and VDU are processes involved in crude oil distilling.