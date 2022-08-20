L&T in talks with a dozen cos to help set up Green Hydrogen plants

Larsen & Toubro(L&T) is in talks with about a dozen companies including steel, cement and refineries companies, to help them set up green hydrogen plants.

The Indian multinational company, which is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, also plans to supply green hydrogen to some of these companies.

Green hydrogen is an alternative fuel produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity.

The plan to help companies to either set up green hydrogen plants or supply the fuel to them comes even as L&T commissioned its first green hydrogen plant at its AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira on Saturday. Built at a cost of over ₹25 crore, the plant will supply 45 kg of green hydrogen daily. This will be used for captive consumption in the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex.

The green hydrogen plant will reduce the carbon footprint by 300 tonnes per annum. The work on the plant began in January.

800kW capacity

Spread across 3,000 square meters, the plant is designed for an electrolyser capacity of 800kW that comprises both Alkaline (380 kW) and Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) (420 kW) technologies. It is powered by a rooftop solar plant of 990kW peak DC capacity and a 500kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). “India has successfully demonstrated that it can produce solar energy at a very competitive rate and for green hydrogen it is a very important input. 60 to 70 per cent of the cost for hydrogen comes from renewable power. We decided to start with a green hydrogen plant in our own facility and use the hydrogen as a blended source of energy for our industrial purpose.

“We will expand it further and take the green hydrogen concept to other manufacturing facilities and take it to our customers,” said Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T.

As part of the first phase of the project, the 380 kW Alkaline electrolyser has been installed while the 420 kW PEM electrolyser along with solar plant capacity augmentation to 1.6 MW peak DC, will be part of future expansion. “As we scale up, the per unit cost will keep dropping. The company will be setting up a Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) electrolyser in future,” said Derek M Shah, Senior Vice President, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) Head of Green Energy Business.

As part of its ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) commitments, the company has pledged to achieve water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040.