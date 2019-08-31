L&T joint venture bags order from THDC India

L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Ltd (LMB), a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Japanese Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured an order from THDC India Limited, a joint venture of Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh. The order has been classified in the range of ₹2,500- 5,000 crore.

The work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of steam generator and associated packages, including site levelling, for THDC’s two 660 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Bulandshahar.

Shailendra Roy, CEO & Managing Director - L&T Power and Whole-time Director - L&T, said, “This is a prestigious order from THDC India Ltd for ultra-supercritical steam generators, with state-of–the-art equipment meeting new emission norms.”

LMB is currently executing nine units of steam generator packages for similar large capacity Steam Generators totalling 5,940 MW in the country, L&T said. In addition, 11 supercritical units (660/700 MW), totalling another 7,340 MW, have been successfully completed by LMB and are under commercial operation, the company added.