L&T launches its return-to-work app LTI SafeRadius

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has launched its return-to-work app LTI SafeRadius.

The tech major has launched the app to help enterprises in maintaining a safe work environment as employees return to work in a phased manner amid Covid-19.

“The app provides operational risk analysis by recording, processing, integrating and presenting data from various sources within and outside an organization,” the company said in an official statement.

“Enterprises globally face a daunting challenge as they prepare for return-to-office scenarios during COVID-19 pandemic. Employee safety and continuity of business operations have always been our top priorities as we navigate this crisis. LTI SafeRadius is a technology solution that addresses these key requirements easily and intuitively. This data-driven platform will be useful for enterprises to manage operations most efficiently and assure employees about their safety & wellbeing,” said Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI.

The app can help businesses map out the overall health of employees and enable high-risk profiling. And incident reporting. It can also help businesses in organizing workplace schedule and help employees maintain social distancing by preparing plans for seating allocation, staggering work shift schedules and transportation management. It provides real-time alerts on the accidental congregation, highlighting the hotspots, and contact tracing.

Organizations can analyse information across office locations on LTI’s self-serve analytics platform Mosaic Lens. The tool provides analytics, comprehensive reports, and visualization for day-to-day decisions, the company said.

The GDPR-compliant app also complies with local government norms and guidelines issued by international health organizations, it said.

“In India, the app is integrated with the Government’s Aarogya Setu app through a survey questionnaire, thus helping capture employee’s overall wellbeing in the context to Covid-19, within and outside the office,” it added.

Human resources management can communicate advisories and other important policies with employees through the app. The app uses Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to turn off location services when they are not in the office. It is based on LTI’s technology.

“Currently, thousands of LTI employees in India are using the app regularly,” L&T said.