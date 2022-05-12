L&T net profit rises 10% to ₹3,621 crore in Q4 FY22

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a 9.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,620.69 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,292.81 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

"The consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at ₹3,621 crore registered a growth of 10 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, in line with revenue growth," the company said in a statement.

The consolidated income of the company during the January-March 2022 period increased to ₹53,366.26 crore from ₹49,116.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share for the approval of shareholders, an increase of 22 per cent per share over previous year.

The company bagged projects worth ₹1,92,997 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2022, registering a growth of 10 per cent over previous year.