hamburger

Companies

L&T net profit rises 10% to ₹3,621 crore in Q4 FY22

PTI | New Delhi, May 12 | Updated on: May 12, 2022

L&T had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,292.81 crore in Q4 FY21

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a 9.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,620.69 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,292.81 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

"The consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at ₹3,621 crore registered a growth of 10 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, in line with revenue growth," the company said in a statement.

The consolidated income of the company during the January-March 2022 period increased to ₹53,366.26 crore from ₹49,116.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share for the approval of shareholders, an increase of 22 per cent per share over previous year.

The company bagged projects worth ₹1,92,997 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2022, registering a growth of 10 per cent over previous year.

Published on May 12, 2022
L&T Group
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you