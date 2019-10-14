L&T puts two thermal power units into operation in MP, UP

The Power business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has operationalised two thermal power units of 660 MW each at NTPC’s Khargone Super Thermal Power project in Madhya Pradesh and Tanda Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh.

The 660 MW Khargone unit is the country’s first ultra-supercritical unit set up on complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. Ultra-supercritical units feature steam parameters of 600-degree Celsius and 270 kg/cm2 pressure resulting in higher efficiencies, enabling plants to consume less coal, resulting in lesser emissions in comparison to sub-critical and supercritical power plants.

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & Managing Director - L&T, said: “Successful completion of full load trial run of India’s first ultra-supercritical power plant unit showcases our robust capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, project management and construction in executing complex mega power projects.”

Further, this has enabled NTPC to add 1320 MW capacity to the national grid and has also demonstrated L&T’s capabilities in executing complex power projects in India, the company said.

Earlier, L&T executed supercritical power projects for Nabha Power Ltd in Punjab, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd and Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Ltd on complete EPC basis. Recently, L&T has started execution of 2x660 MW ultra-supercritical power project for SJVN Thermal Private Ltd at Buxar in Bihar.