L&T plans to hire 1,100 engineers in 2021

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is looking to recruit close to 1,100 graduate and post graduate engineer trainees in 2021 and deploy them across various business verticals, a top company official has said.
The company, through its ongoing virtual hiring process, has already made around 250 offers in the recent hiring season at premium education institutes like IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT BHU, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Hyderabad and other IITs.
“L&T not only offers graduate and post graduate engineer trainees (GETs & PGETs) continuous learning opportunities and a growth path but also gives them immense satisfaction to work on projects that are high on the top of the national or global pecking order,” Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan told PTI.
Also read: Virtual innovations enable to honour hiring commitment during Covid-19: L&T
In 2021, it is planning to hire 1,100 engineers and has already made offers to 250 IITians, he said.
Every year, the company recruits over 1,100 engineers, 90 per cent of whom belong to premier institutes like IITs, NITs, and top government engineering colleges, the company said.
During this pandemic year too, the company has kept its momentum of hiring from the best of institutes and has introduced its internally-built online hiring platform to facilitate 100 per cent remote recruitment, Subrahmanyan said.
“The Graduate Engineer Training (GET) programme has several alumni and leaders serving in leadership positions at the company. This signature programme, known for its selection rigour, has very high aspirational value in the best campuses across the country,” added Subrahmanyan.
The entire hiring process of L&T is digital and remote, including the testing process which is conducted with the help of remote proctoring tool that monitors the test based on 14 parameters. The platform used for hiring has been developed internally by the company.
The company said the hired talent will be put to an internally-developed induction program spanning over three weeks.
The programme inducts talent into the business and functional aspects of L&T and imparts experiential learning and hands-on technical sessions.
Also read: ‘Pandemic brought in tectonic shifts in customer behaviour’
This is also an opportunity for these youngsters to interact with the senior leadership of L&T and get acquainted with the strategy and core values of the organisation.
“The efforts to hire the best and develop its talent is complimented by numerous career opportunities that the L&T Group provides to its employees. The diversity of businesses and the scale of operations, with its wide array of complex engineering, construction, technology, defence and services projects, indeed open up multiple domain avenues for career growth for its employees,” Subrahmanyan said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...