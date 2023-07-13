Larsen and Toubro, on Thursday, said that it was playing a critical role in the launch of Chandryaan 3, starting from manufacturing subsystems to moon mission tracking.

L&T has been associated with India's Space Program for over five decades. L&T is playing a critical role in the launch of LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan Mission 🇮🇳

Besides that, L&T was involved in the system integration of launch vehicles for the Indian space programme. “The critical booster segments, namely head end segment, middle segment, and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 meters were manufactured and proof pressure tested at the L&T’s facility in Powai, Mumbai,” the company said in a statement ahead of launch.

Other contributions, as per the company, to the mission include the supply of ground and flight umbilical plates and space hardware developed at L&T’s hi-tech aerospace manufacturing facility at Coimbatore. All these subsystems have been delivered ahead of schedule, stated L&T.