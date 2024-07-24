With strong order inflow from the Middle East and the domestic market, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to see an uptick in revenue in Q1 FY25.
Analysts have seen project growth driven by the infrastructure, hydrogen, solar and heavy engineering sectors for the company.
“We expect L&T to report growth in revenue by 8 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA margin is expected to be flattish, while project execution could see impact due to labuor shortages,” mentioned Prabhudas Lilladher.
Earlier, the Mumbai-headquartered company reported a 10 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31. The company had clocked a profit of ₹4,396 crore. Total revenue from operations grew 15 per cent to ₹58,335 crore during the March quarter.
“Consolidated revenue growth of 12 per cent is expected, led by a 14 per cent y-o-y on E&C revenue growth. We will monitor the pipeline and ramp up project execution of projects in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia). We expect a core E&C EBITDA margin of 7.5 per cent, which is flat on a y-o-y basis,” stated Motilal Oswal.
