L&T receives self certification go-ahead by Ministry of Defence

L&T Valves, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has received the ‘Green Channel Status’ from the Indian government.

A Green Channel Status is given to companies which pass the quality parameters in manufacturing, auditing of its facilities laid out by the government. Green Channel Policy was introduced in March 2017 by the Ministry of Defence as part of ‘Make in India’ initiative which allows manufactures to self-certify their supplies to the defence services.

The Directorate General Quality Assurance (DGQA), Ministry of Defence, has given the go ahead, according to a company statement. Mahesh Joshi, Chief Executive and Director, L&T Valves, said: “This quickens our go-to-market time and opens more doors in the defence sector.”

L&T Valves is a provider of flow-control solutions that makes valves for key sectors like oil & gas, power, petrochemicals, chemicals, water, defence and aerospace, with manufacturing facilities in US, Saudi Arabia and India.