Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced today that its Transportation Infrastructure vertical has won a large order from City and Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CIDCO) for an Integrated Infrastructure Development project in Navi Mumbai.

The project, part of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), involves the development of 60m and 45m wide roads in Town Planning Schemes 2 to 7.

The shares of Larsen & Turbo were trading at ₹3,605.25 up by ₹32.55 or 0.91% today on the NSE at noon.

The scope includes constructing 13.28 km of approach roads, 9 major structures (including 3 iconic steel bridges over Kalundre river and Mumbai-Pune Expressway), 12 minor bridges, 27 underpasses, and associated utility and electrical works.

L&T, classifies this as a “large” order, which typically falls in the range of ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 crore.