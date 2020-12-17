L&T set to win ₹13,000 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery’s (HRRL) two projects estimated worth ₹13,000 crore.
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, is set to win the two projects which include HRRL’s Petro FCC and Dual Feed Cracker projects, coming up at Barmer in Rajasthan, according to sources with knowledge of the bid.
HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, with an equity participation of 74 per cent and 26 per cent respectively. HRRL opened the financial bids submitted by the two bidders (Petrofac and L&T Heavy Engineering) for Petro FCC (EPCC-03) Package and three bidders (Tecnimont +JGC, Petrofac and LTHE) for DFCU (EPCC-07) Package in December 2020. The combined value for both the packages will be around ₹13,000 crore, said a source.
Petrofac’s bid got disqualified for both the packages, said another source. When contacted, L&T declined to comment.
The scope briefly involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of two critical process blocks of an 9.0 MMTPA integrated Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex namely Rajasthan Refinery Project. Licensor for both the blocks is TechnipFMC and Project Management Consultant is Engineers India Ltd. The capacity of Petrochemical Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (PFCC) is 2.9 Million Metric Tons Per Annum (MMTPA) while DFCU is 1.0 MMTPA.
LTHE has in the past executed multiple FCC Units and a Naphtha Cracker Complex for IOCL. Currently, a Cracker Furnace Package for HMEL-Bathinda Dual Feed Cracker is also under execution.
The PFCC and DFCU project corroborates LTHE’s contribution to support HRRL in its commitment to bring on board the 1st Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex in Barmer, Rajasthan.
In August, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC to build a CO2 to Methanol demonstration Plant in NTPC Power Station. L&T shares closed at ₹1,277, around 1 per cent higher than the previous day’s close.
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...