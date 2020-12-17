L&T set to win ₹13,000 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery’s (HRRL) two projects estimated worth ₹13,000 crore.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, is set to win the two projects which include HRRL’s Petro FCC and Dual Feed Cracker projects, coming up at Barmer in Rajasthan, according to sources with knowledge of the bid.

HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, with an equity participation of 74 per cent and 26 per cent respectively. HRRL opened the financial bids submitted by the two bidders (Petrofac and L&T Heavy Engineering) for Petro FCC (EPCC-03) Package and three bidders (Tecnimont +JGC, Petrofac and LTHE) for DFCU (EPCC-07) Package in December 2020. The combined value for both the packages will be around ₹13,000 crore, said a source.

Petrofac’s bid got disqualified for both the packages, said another source. When contacted, L&T declined to comment.

The scope briefly involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of two critical process blocks of an 9.0 MMTPA integrated Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex namely Rajasthan Refinery Project. Licensor for both the blocks is TechnipFMC and Project Management Consultant is Engineers India Ltd. The capacity of Petrochemical Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (PFCC) is 2.9 Million Metric Tons Per Annum (MMTPA) while DFCU is 1.0 MMTPA.

LTHE has in the past executed multiple FCC Units and a Naphtha Cracker Complex for IOCL. Currently, a Cracker Furnace Package for HMEL-Bathinda Dual Feed Cracker is also under execution.

The PFCC and DFCU project corroborates LTHE’s contribution to support HRRL in its commitment to bring on board the 1st Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex in Barmer, Rajasthan.

In August, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC to build a CO2 to Methanol demonstration Plant in NTPC Power Station. L&T shares closed at ₹1,277, around 1 per cent higher than the previous day’s close.