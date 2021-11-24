Companies

L&T signs MoU for data centre in Kanchipuram

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 24, 2021

TN government will provide infrastructure support for the L&T project

Larsen & Toubro has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years.

L&T infotech enables large scale digital transformation for PIH group

The company envisages employing around 1,100 people (600 direct and 500 indirect) in the project.

TN inks investment deals worth ₹35,723 crore with 52 companies

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Job generation

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO a MD, L&T, said, “Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data centre that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram.”

Published on November 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like