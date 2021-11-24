L&T signs MoU for data centre in Kanchipuram

Larsen & Toubro has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years.

The company envisages employing around 1,100 people (600 direct and 500 indirect) in the project.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of Tamil Nadu.

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO a MD, L&T, said, “Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data centre that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram.”