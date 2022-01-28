hamburger

L&T subsidiary wins ONGC contract for subsea pipelines

BL Mumbai Bureau | January 28 | Updated on: Jan 28, 2022
The contract was valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a ‘large’ contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the seventh development phase of their pipeline replacement projects.

L&T classifies large contracts as those with value between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore.

The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of around 350 kilometres subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and advanced value engineering and technology verticals, LTHE offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

