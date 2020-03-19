L&T Technology Services appoints Amit Chadha as Deputy CEO

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has appointed Amit Chadha as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director. The appointment is effective from April 1, 2020, the company said in a statement.

Chadha is currently based in Washington DC and has been on the board of LTTS since February 1, 2015, the company said. The move is part of the company's succession planning and based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.