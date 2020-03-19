Companies

L&T Technology Services appoints Amit Chadha as Deputy CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has appointed Amit Chadha as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director. The appointment is effective from April 1, 2020, the company said in a statement.

Chadha is currently based in Washington DC and has been on the board of LTTS since February 1, 2015, the company said. The move is part of the company's succession planning and based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Published on March 19, 2020
board of directors (appointment and change)
L&T Technology Services
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IndiGo slashes pay up to 25 per cent for all employees