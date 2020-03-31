L&T to donate ₹150 cr to PM-CARES fund

Larsen & Toubro, a technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, has decided to donate ₹150 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

It has set aside an outlay of over ₹500 crore per month to support about 1.6 lakh contract workers by continuing to pay their wages during the ongoing lockdown and providing them with food and basic amenities at labour camps while maintaining the Covid-19 prevention and containment protocol, a statement from the company said.

“We are helping India’s fight against Covid-19 by way of immediate funding, and through a range of welfare initiatives including converting our training schools into isolation centres. We are also leveraging our engineering and construction expertise to help the authorities deal with the crisis.”AM Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, said in a statement.

L&T is considering transforming all company-owned training centres and other select establishments into isolation wards. It is exploring supply of critical healthcare equipment to hospitals engaged in treating Covid-19 patients. The company has also committed to offering the use of its community health and medical centres and ambulances to transport patients to the nearest hospitals.

L&T Smart World & Communication, a business unit of the group, has installed smart technologies in over 20 major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and others. These technologies will help various State governments and local authorities to fight Covid-19 pandemic effectively. It has also decided to remit wages to workmen and subcontractors on time despite the lockdown. Payment to the workmen is being made directly to their linked bank accounts.