L&T to offer drone technology to defence forces

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has entered into an agreement with and ideaForge, manufacturer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to offer drones and allied systems for defence use.

Both the companies will combine their strengths to offer hi-tech, integrated drone solutions to enhance security and surveillance. They will also offer anti-drone solutions to counter the threat of malicious or unintended usage of drones. The recent drone attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on two key oil installations inside Saudi Arabia has made such solutions very valuable for the security agencies.

The MoU between the two companies involves collaboration on technology, products, deployment and go-to-market strategies.

Commenting on this, J D Patil, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Defence & Smart Technologies), L&T, said, “We are teaming as partners of choice to provide indigenously developed unmanned systems for the Indian and global markets. We are confident, this alliance will create a successful Make in India collaboration between a diversified engineering conglomerate and a young, technology-driven company for across the range offerings.”