L&T to supply Komatsu mining equipment to Tata Steel

The construction and mining equipment business of L&T has bagged an order to supply 46 units of Komatsu mining equipment to Tata Steel.

While the company did not provide specifics of the order size, it said that it is one of the biggest orders ever, comprising 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100 Ton Dump Truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9 Cum Wheel Loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP Crawler Dozer). The scope includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation, L&T added.

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L &T said: “Komatsu’s superior products and L&T’s seamless support over the years, paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India’s largest steel producer — Tata Steel — in its growth journey.” In the Indian construction and mining machinery industry, L&T distributes and supplies equipments to the infrastructure, mining and irrigation sectors.

As a part of this order, 26 of these 46 units will be deployed at Tata Steel’s iron ore mines at Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100 Ton Dump Trucks will be deployed at Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Coal Mines in Jharkhand. L&T shares were trading at ₹1,134, up 4.8 per cent.

A week ago, L&T’s construction business bagged a regional rapid transit system (RRTS) infrastructure order from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh to execute a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity rail project in the Delhi-Gaziabad-Meerut Corridor.

