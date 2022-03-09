hamburger

L&T wins DMRC order for underground metro in South Delhi

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 09, 2022
With the Unlock plan, Delhi Metro is all set to resume operations from tomorrow (June 7) with half capacity | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

L&T classifies ‘significant’ orders as those which are valued between ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore

The heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has won a significant order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), to design and construct the underground metro project of phase IV of Delhi MRTS.

L&T classifies ‘significant’ orders as those which are valued between ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore. The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of 5 Km of twin tunnel (up and down line).

This will be achieved by shield tunnel boring machine, cut and cover tunnel box, underground ramp and four underground stations namely Chhattarpur, Chhattarpur Mandir, IGNOU and Neb Sarai with associated works of Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor of phase IV of Delhi MRTS.

A major part of works is in South Delhi and must be completed within the duration of 42 months.

Published on March 09, 2022
