Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured new orders in India and abroad worth up to ₹5,000 crore for establishing substations and transmission lines.
The engineering behemoth said these projects are critical elements of the vast, interconnected electricity network. A strengthened grid speeds up the clean energy transition and ensures a reliable, resilient power supply.
The company said it has secured multiple orders (Large) to build grid elements. As per L&T’s project classification, Large orders are in the range of ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore.
In India, PT&D has received orders to execute two 765kV Double Circuit Transmission Line packages, which are associated with the evacuation of power from the Jaisalmer/Barmer Renewable Energy Zone in Rajasthan to substations in Madhya Pradesh for further interconnections, the company said.
To provide a sustainable and efficient power supply, Saudi Arabia is strengthening the 380kV network in the central region. PT&D has secured orders to build a 380kV substation and 380kV overhead line segments.
In the United Arab Emirates, PT&D has secured orders to construct a 220kV Substation and three 132kV Substations. Adding these substations to the network will help the utilities keep pace with the increasing electricity demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
