Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Tuesday it has secured a mega order from its power transmission and distribution (PT&D) vertical in West Asia.

The orders are valued at ₹10,000-15,000 crore. The projects involve expanding and strengthening high-voltage electricity grids.

“The different operating regions in Saudi Arabia’s national electricity network are being interconnected through high-voltage direct current links that enable exchange of power between regions and enhanced system resilience. L&T has secured orders to establish ±500kV HVDC transmission links associated with these interconnections,” L&T said.

The company has also won orders for three more packages involving two 380kV overhead transmission lines and a bulk supply 380kV gas insulated substation. These elements contribute significantly to the renewable generation interconnection and fortification of the grid, it added.

L&T’s Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) T Madhava Das said, “The fortification and modernisation of transmission systems is the foremost step in establishing a secure, resilient grid capable of handling variable renewable generation in an evolving energy market. We thank our customers for entrusting these projects with us.”

In Abu Dhabi, L&T has received an order to build two major 400kV gas insulated substations.

In addition to civil works, the scope involves series current limiting reactors; auto transformers; related control, protection, substation monitoring and alarm systems, including fault and power quality monitoring; telecommunication systems; and integration with the load dispatch centre. These substations will enhance the power transfer capacity of the electricity grid.