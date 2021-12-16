L&T’s power transmission and distribution arm bags “large” contracts in India, abroad

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its Power Transmission and Distribution business has bagged “large” contracts both in India and overseas.

As per the engineering giant’s project classification, a “large project” is of the size of ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore.

In an exchange filing, L&T said, an order has been secured to provide dynamic reactive power compensator system at a 220kV substation in Abu Dhabi.

Further, in the Middle East region, the company has won orders to construct 380kV overhead transmission lines, 132kV network connections and to establish a 400kV substation.

It has also bagged an order to build a new 220kV gas insulated substation in Bangladesh.

“In India, orders have been won to create power distribution infrastructure in two circle areas of Bengaluru. Additional orders have also been received in ongoing substation and transmission line projects,” as per the company’s exchange filing.