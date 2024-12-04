L&T Technology Services Limited has signed a multi-year agreement, estimated at $50 million, with a global network solutions firm. As part of this agreement, it will provide Product Integration Services in North America, ensuring support for customers across the region.

LTTS said it will enable the company to support the client’s networking solutions. It will leverage its capabilities in AI and automation frameworks for the project deployment and execution.

“This strategic engagement represents a significant milestone for LTTS, marking our first sizable breakthrough in global markets by leveraging the deep expertise of our Smart World & Communication (SWC) division in managing communication networks. By integrating a GLOCAL services model, cutting-edge automation, and AI-driven frameworks, we will deliver value and reliability to our customers. This will help us elevate our partnership with the client further,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, of L&T Technology Services.

The partnership combines LTTS’ expertise in engineering and R&D services with the client’s wireless networking solutions. Additionally, the companies aim to offer secure LTE and 5G private networks across industries. The partnership will address current market demands while positioning itself for upcoming 5G advancements under 3GPP standards, the company said.

The company’s shares were trading at ₹5,312.85 at 11 AM, down by 0.070%.