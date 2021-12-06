Lulu Group’s Tablez set to launch new retail chain brand

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Tablez, the organised retail arm of Abu-Dhabi based conglomerate Lulu Group, on Monday announced the launch of its new retail chain in the toys segment called House of Toys. The company said it plans to open 10stores under the new retail chain brand, in the initial phase.
It will open its first store in Bengaluru next week. House of Toys is the company's proprietary retail chain and will offer a wide range of products for the kids in the age group of 0 to 14 years. It added that it has been an active stakeholder in the Indian toys industry for the past six years.
Adeeb Ahamed, MD of Tablez, said, “We are delighted to introduce our exclusive retail chain House of Toys. With this launch, we aim to provide a host of new opportunities for adults and children alike, to play, learn and discover. Our new brand will not only match the global standards but will also serve as a one-stop destination for all leading international toy brands.”
“The initial phase of the launch will focus on introducing at least 10 stores of House of Toys in malls located in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. The brand will line up additional stores in the launch queue before the end of Q2 2022,” he added.
House of Toys will offer a complete collection of kids’ products including Fashion, Baby Care, Nursery, Toys, Sports accessories, Stationary, Music & Instruments, Candies amongst others.
Tablez is the master franchisee of brands like Desigual, Build-A-Bear, GO Sport, YOYOSO, Cold Stone Creamery, and Galito’s. In addition, the company has also successfully developed its home-grown brand Bloomsbury’s and hopes to replicate its success across the toy industry as well, it added.
The company said it plans to expand its total brand stores footprint to 250 from the current 76 stores over the next five years.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...