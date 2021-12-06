Lulu Group’s Tablez set to launch new retail chain brand

Tablez, the organised retail arm of Abu-Dhabi based conglomerate Lulu Group, on Monday announced the launch of its new retail chain in the toys segment called House of Toys. The company said it plans to open 10stores under the new retail chain brand, in the initial phase.

It will open its first store in Bengaluru next week. House of Toys is the company's proprietary retail chain and will offer a wide range of products for the kids in the age group of 0 to 14 years. It added that it has been an active stakeholder in the Indian toys industry for the past six years.

Adeeb Ahamed, MD of Tablez, said, “We are delighted to introduce our exclusive retail chain House of Toys. With this launch, we aim to provide a host of new opportunities for adults and children alike, to play, learn and discover. Our new brand will not only match the global standards but will also serve as a one-stop destination for all leading international toy brands.”

“The initial phase of the launch will focus on introducing at least 10 stores of House of Toys in malls located in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. The brand will line up additional stores in the launch queue before the end of Q2 2022,” he added.

House of Toys will offer a complete collection of kids’ products including Fashion, Baby Care, Nursery, Toys, Sports accessories, Stationary, Music & Instruments, Candies amongst others.

Tablez is the master franchisee of brands like Desigual, Build-A-Bear, GO Sport, YOYOSO, Cold Stone Creamery, and Galito’s. In addition, the company has also successfully developed its home-grown brand Bloomsbury’s and hopes to replicate its success across the toy industry as well, it added.

The company said it plans to expand its total brand stores footprint to 250 from the current 76 stores over the next five years.