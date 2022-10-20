Drugmaker, Lupin has signed an agreement to acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines, Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) inhalation solution and Xopenex HFA (levalbuterol tartrate) inhalation aerosol, from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a consideration of ₹622 crore.

The acquisition expands Lupin’s portfolio of inhalation products in the United States and strengthens the company’s presence in the respiratory therapy area while continuing to provide patients access to these important medicines, the drugmaker said. Lupin expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in the first year, it added.

Brovana is indicated for long-term maintenance treatment of broncho-constriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Xopenex HFA is a short-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (SABA) indicated for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents, and children 4 years of age or older with reversible obstructive airway disease, the company explained.

Vinita Gupta, Lupin CEO, said the company had a strong position in the respiratory segment with Albuterol MDI and the Brovana authorized generic launch. The addition of the two acquired brands enhanced the company’s position in the segment, she added.