Lupin announces launch of educational mobile website Sciflix

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Global pharma major Lupin announced the launch of Sciflix, an educational mobile adaptable website for medical students who are pursuing post-graduation with chest specialisation. Curated by Lupin for clinical enhancement, Sciflix is a learning platform in pulmonology where all scientific needs of postgraduate students will be addressed by a multisource library under one roof.
"Sciflix is a special initiative by Lupin to assist future pulmonologists in staying abreast of the latest medical advances relevant to their speciality," noted the press release.
RaJeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said, “We live in a time when medical knowledge is dynamic and changing by the minute. With Scifllx, we strive to make it easier for students pursuing pulmonology to access to the latest research and medical innovations at the touch of their fingertips. Lupin has curated the full range of current evidence-based content to aid doctors in their clinical decision making and as a result improve patient outcomes."
The mobile compatible website can be accessed by both android and apple devices by medical students across the country for free.
Lupin is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and the Middle East regions.
