Lupin Digital Health has entered into a collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) to deliver at-home cardiovascular care with digital therapeutics in India.

Lyfe (as Lupin’s evidence-based cardiology digital therapeutics platform is called) aims to give patients and their care providers, tools to manage heart diseases at home, and ensure that patients stay healthy after hospital discharge and reduce rehospitalisation.

Lupin Digital Health is a fully owned subsidiary of domestic drugmaker Lupin Limited, and it aims to develop digital health solutions to address unmet patient needs. Their flagship product, Lyfe, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalised and immersive patient experiences, the company said.

The initiative comes as India grapples with cardiovascular disease, as it is predicted to have the highest number of cardiac deaths globally by 2030, the note said.

According to the Indian Heart Association, heart diseases disproportionately affect Indians at a younger age, often without warning and Indians reportedly suffer from heart ailments at least a decade earlier than their Western counterparts, underscoring the urgent need for preventive and comprehensive care, the note added.

Through the collaboration, Lupin Digital Health will leverage ACC’s CardioSmart platform, guidelines, and workbooks to guide healthcare professionals and caregivers. These tools will be accessible to doctors, patients, and caregivers through Lupin Digital Health’s Lyfe app and website, lyfe.in, the note said.

