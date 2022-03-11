Lupin Diagnostics launches its first reference laboratory in east India in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 10 Global pharma major Lupin Ltd announced that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first reference laboratory in east India in Kolkata.

The new reference laboratory will have capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

Evidence-based treatment

According to Ravindra Kumar, Vice President and Head - Lupin Diagnostics, lack of timely and accurate diagnosis limits the possibility of effective treatment.

“Diagnostics is the first step in disease management. According to industry estimates, evidence-based treatment is the new normal in India, and about 70 per cent of treatment decisions are now based on diagnostics tests,” he said at a press conference to announce the launch of the reference lab in Kolkata on Thursday.

The company is also setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha to comprehensively cater to the eastern region. These processing labs will be located in the cities of Siliguri, Berhampore, Asansol, Burdwan and Bankura in West Bengal, along with Guwahati (Assam), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi and Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Bhubaneshwar (Orissa). These labs will be connected to Lupin’s franchise collection centers, LupiMitra. It has more than 100 LupiMitra already enrolled for its east India operations.

Lupin Diagnostics, which set up its state-of- the-art 45,000 square feet National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai in December 2021, is looking to roll out an app for facilitating home collection of samples in the next three-to-four months.